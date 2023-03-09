Ballots for the Colorado Springs City Election will be mailed out Friday

The Colorado Springs City Election is on April 4th. Ballots are being mailed out this Friday.

This year’s ballot will include a seat for a new mayor, three at-large city council seats for a four-year term, and one vacancy in District 3. There will also be a question asking taxpayers to extend the Trails, Open Space, and Parks tax, also known as the TOPS sales tax for the next 20 years, with no increase to the tax. Remember it’s important to get your ballot mailed in on time.

Here’s a timeline of what you need to know.

March 10 – ballots are mailed

March 28 – the final day to mail your ballot

April 4 – election day (ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.)

May 16 – potential mayoral run-off election

“April 4th, election day, by 7 o’clock. They need to be back to the city. You can mail in your ballot, but you need to make sure you have the correct postage on that ballot, and you want to allow at least 7-9 days for transit to make sure we get those back in time in the city clerk’s office,” said Dena Lozano, deputy city clerk for the city of Colorado Springs.

“We do have 26 drop-off locations throughout Colorado Springs. Those locations can be found at coloradosprings.gov. You can just drop those off again by 7 o clock on election day. If you want to mail your ballot in, you want to make sure you have plenty of time so it can get to us in time.”

Also, starting tomorrow, people with disabilities who would like to vote may stop by the city’s clerk’s office any day Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to get help with filling out their ballot.

The address is City Clerk’s office, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101

You will be able to stop by for assistance through election day on April 4th. I’m told the biggest mistake the City Clerk’s office sees people make is not signing their ballot. If you forget to sign your ballot, the city will send you a letter asking for your signature.

