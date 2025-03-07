Ballots for Colorado Springs City Election are Headed to your Mailboxes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ballots for the upcoming April election in Colorado Springs are on their way to your mailboxes today, and with election day less than a month away, city officials are urging the community to vote for the city council.

The April election will determine all six district seats on the Colorado Springs City Council, with each seat representing a different section of the city. Three council members are running for re-election, one is term-limited, and two others are running for re-election.

The Colorado Springs City Clerk’s office emphasizes the importance of voter participation. According to their website, in the 2023 general city election, there were over 300,000 registered voters, but only 110,000 ballots were cast.

"I think everybody should vote in every election, and in particular this one, because your council members are the ones you're going to see at the grocery store, at church, or walking around," said Sarah Johnson, the city clerk. "They are closest to you, making decisions that affect your daily life."

City council members play a key role in local government, making decisions on land use, new developments, ordinances, and other matters that directly impact the city's growth and safety.

If you have questions about their ballot or which district you are in, the city encourages residents to visit the city’s website.

If you have not received your ballot by Wednesday, March 12, you can reach out the city clerk’s office.

Election day is set for April 1, and voters can also drop off their ballots at designated locations throughout the city.

