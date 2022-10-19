Ballot tracking available to all Colorado voters for 2022 general election

DENVER — All Colorado voters will be able to track their ballots for the 2022 General Election.

BallotTrax allows voters to follow their ballot from when it's mailed to the voter to when it's counted.

The tracking allows voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text. As of July, just about 2 million voters in Colorado were enrolled in the program.

Ballots were mailed to active registered voters on Oct. 17 while ballots for those in the military, or overseas, were sent by Sept. 24.

Enroll for BallotTrax online and clicking on the "Sign up for BallotTrax" button.

For more information on Colorado’s 2022 General Election, click here.

_____

