Ball Arena to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in December

COLORADO — On Friday, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment announced a new slew of statewide vaccine clinics happening in December, which include 15 that will happen at the Ball Arena.

The Ball Arena clinics will begin operating on Dec. 4 and 5 and run throughout the month and will coincide with events like Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games.

“Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is pleased to continue its partnership with Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots at Ball Arena,” said Matt Bell, Senior Vice President, Venue Operations for KSE. “Our commitment to the health, safety and wellness of our fans, staff, athletes and performers remains our top priority at KSE, and we will continue to do our part to help combat the pandemic and make our community safer.”

The vaccine clinic will be at the COVID vaccine bus which will be located in the Ball Arena parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and 9th Street.

Dates for Ball Arena clinics:



Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (family ice skating show)

Dec. 5: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (family ice skating show)

Dec. 6: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (no event)

Dec. 7: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (no event)

Dec. 10: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 11: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Dec. 12: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 13: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 14: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 15: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 18: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 23: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 29: 1-9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 30: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

CDPHE also announced the continuation of the state's large vaccine sites, which will offer up to 1,000 doses per day Friday-Sunday Each week. Advance appointments are available, and walk-ups are accepted based on availability.



Chapel Hills Mall: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Douglas County Fairgrounds: 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Pueblo Mall: 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008

All mobile vaccine clinics and many standalone clinics are offering pediatric Pfizer vaccines for 5-11 year olds.

CDPHE also encourages all Coloradans age 18 and up to get a booster dose as soon as possible if it has been at least six months since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months since they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccines are free, and no identification, proof of residency, or insurance is required.

For more information on where to get a vaccine click here.

The CDPHE also has a vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT

