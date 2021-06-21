Backpack blessings for the homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS — A simple backpack blessing goes a long way.

No matter what put a person in their situation, Flor Rocha believes everyone deserves a chance.

For the last ten years, Rocha has filled backpacks with food, drinks, and clothes.

All to give to the homeless.

Rocha says ever since she was little, she was taught to give back.

"Even if I just have $5 in my pocket that $5 can go to use for myself and someone else," said Rocha.

It's the smile on their faces, after Rocha gives a backpack to them filled with goods, she says makes it worth it.

"Happiness, the smile on their face, you just see a glow to them."

It is Rocha's hope more people can give back.

"Even just one day if everyone opened up and smiled or said hi and acknowledged these people and gave them a pair of socks or bottle of shampoo, we would notice a difference."

Rocha says she has handed out more than 3,000 backpacks in the last 10 years.

