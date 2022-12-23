Avoid the plumber back up and don't pour fats, oils or grease down the sink

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Avoid calling a plumber this holiday weekend. Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) wants to remind you to never pour any fats, oils, or grease down your sink.

"Having a back up during the holidays is a little more difficult because I imagine everyone wants to take time off even your plumber," said CSU spokesperson, Jennifer Jordan.

Jordan said pipes can clog and cause expensive damage.

To protect your pipes, wipe away bacon grease, butter, salad dressings, gravy, or cheese from your plates.

Dump grease or oils into a glass jar or heat-resistant container instead.

If food is coming up as you run water, it can be an issue in your service line, which your utility company is not responsible for.

