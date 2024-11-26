Avoid academic learning 'backslide' during Thanksgiving break

COLORADO SPRINGS — More families are requesting extra hours with LearningRx trainers during Thanksgiving break.

one family i spoke with says they want to keep up with their program here to stay sharp and not lose focus.

nat sound

Stephanie Evans said her 8-year-old son takes three sessions a week, even during the break.

"He was a little bummed out, but he's going to wrap up the program and graduate before Christmas break, so we made the deal that we're going to push through this week and then by Christmas break, then he'll really get that break that he's needing," said Evans.

Evans said her son was falling behind in school, "which is why we're here."

LearningRx offers what's called Brain Training to help kids with their focus, memory and thinking speed.

Director Neelka Smith said they try to prepare for extra training sessions during school breaks, but they don't have enough trainers to meet demand.

"When holidays come around, it may be the parents who are looking for a break from driving their students to our centers, but it's definitely not our students who are looking for a break," said Smith.

Losing just a week's worth of sessions, Smith said students could feel behind. "It doesn't cause their minds to regress. they're not going to lose the skills that they've learned, but it will be harder to get back into the habit of that hard work."

Evans said this six-month program improved her son's academic success and confidence.

"He's having his grades in school are significantly higher. he's no longer behind," said Evans.

LearningRx recommends students keep their brains active during holiday breaks by reading or playing games like puzzles so they are ready to jump back into school.

The Pikes Peak Library District offers live homework help and skills from experts in math, science, social studies and English.

They also help kids with reading and writing. Those tutors are available every day from 2 to 11 pm.

Library 21c has in-person tutoring every Wednesday, including this week, from 3:30 to 6 pm.

