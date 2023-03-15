Watch Now
Avalanche shuts down Highway 24 near Vail Wednesday

KOAA
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 17:03:16-04

EAGLE RIVER, CO — Highway 24 is closed Wednesday afternoon following an avalanche near Vail.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Hwy 24 is closed between Eagle River and FS Rd. 762.


There is no word at this time as to the size of the avalanche or when the road will be back open.

This is a developing story, and News5 is working to learn more.
____

