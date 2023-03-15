Avalanche shuts down Highway 24 near Vail Wednesday

EAGLE RIVER, CO — Highway 24 is closed Wednesday afternoon following an avalanche near Vail.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Hwy 24 is closed between Eagle River and FS Rd. 762.

#US24 westbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between Eagle River and FS Rd. 762. https://t.co/Jm6UttfjAi — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 15, 2023



There is no word at this time as to the size of the avalanche or when the road will be back open.

This is a developing story, and News5 is working to learn more.

____

