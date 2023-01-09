Avalanche kills two people on snowmobiles near Winter Park Saturday

DENVER — An avalanche killed two people on snowmobiles near Winter Park on Saturday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the two snowmobilers were buried in the avalanche around 2 p.m. on the east face of Mount Epworth.

One of the riders was located and CPR was performed, but the person was pronounced dead, said CAIC in a post.

The second rider was not located before sunset Saturday, but crews returned to the area Sunday and recovered the second victim, a 52-year-old man from northern Colorado.

The two bodies were transferred to the Grand County Coroner’s Office, where identities will be made and an official cause and manner of death for both victims will be determined.

The area where Saturday's incident occurred is reporting dangerous avalanche conditions. The CAIC has placed the area and surrounding mountains under a Level 3: Considerable danger level.