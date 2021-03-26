Menu

Avalanche auctioning off "Boulder Strong" jerseys, proceeds go to Colorado Healing Fund

Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:53:35-04

The Colorado Avalanche wore special jerseys — all No. 10 and all bearing "Boulder Strong" on the nameplate — during their warm up Thursday and will auction them off beginning Monday, with all proceeds going to the Colorado Healing Fund.

Each jersey is signed by the person who wore it. They were worn during the Avalanche's warm up in preparation for a game at Ball Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The number 10 represents the 10 people who died in the shooting in Boulder Monday afternoon.

The auction runs from Monday, March 29 through Thursday, April 1 at 8 p.m. local time. To join the auction, click here or text "KSC" to 76278.

The proceeds from the auction will go to the Colorado Healing Fund to help those affected by the shooting. The fund helps victims with both immediate and long-term support. King Soopers is donating $1 million to the fund and Instacart is donating $100,000.

