Autistic boy gets to meet his hero, Doctor Who

COLORADO SPRINGS — 8-year-old Tristan Robinson is beyond enthusiastic about his toys, family, and everything else in his life.

"He is kind of like a pistol, he is always going, hypersensitive, but we call it his superpower," said his mother Amanda Robinson.

Tristan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and ADHD earlier this year, which his parents say has made socializing tough. However, in the last year, Tristan found a way to channel his feelings through television.

"He's been really into space and creating spaceships, and trying to find ways to make life easier, so we started watching Doctor Who," said his father Rowan Robinson.

It didn't take long for Tristan to fall in love with the show. He's created a "communicator" device to speak with the Doctor through the stars, his own sonic screwdriver, and has read countless books about the Time-Lord. He's used that fascination to make friends at school, and communicate with his family.

"It's a really good way for us to figure out what's going on in his head, things that are upsetting him or that he's excited about," said Amanda.

Above all else, he's wanted to meet the Doctor. Littleton-based cosplayer Sean Pallas was able to organize a way for Tristan to meet The Doctor.

The two had a dance party together, talked about The Doctors' adventures through time and space, and even ate TARDIS-themed cupcakes.

"I'm a little teary, honestly, because it's better than I ever could have imagined," said Amanda. "This is going to be like a core memory for him. It's going to be something that he can always resonate with and fall back on. I have a feeling that he's going to be talking about this for a really long time".

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.