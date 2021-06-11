Watch
Autism center finds new way to involve community for annual fundraiser

Soaring Eagles Center for Autism Facebook Page
Soaring Eagles Center for Autism is one of a kind in Pueblo, offering services to all ages of people who identify as being on the spectrum.
There are only two autism centers in Colorado who offer the types of services SECA does
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 17:39:50-04

PUEBLO — The Soaring Eagles Center for Autism in Pueblo West is in the final stretch of fundraising. Their birdhouse auction ends on Sunday, June 13.

Volunteer Tamala Sammons said she saw the idea and thought "Gosh that would be really neat for us and involve the local artists, and everybody just rallied!”

44 birdhouses are now up for auction here, and every one of them was painted by a Pueblo local artist.

Lisa Bailey is just one of the artists, but she has been donating her art to the center for the past six years.

“You can paint. What are you going to do with it? So giving a piece of my art into the community is like being remembered!”

The center has a backlog of people in need of their services, so they are hoping to use this money to expand.

