Autism center finds new way to involve community for annual fundraiser

PUEBLO — The Soaring Eagles Center for Autism in Pueblo West is in the final stretch of fundraising. Their birdhouse auction ends on Sunday, June 13.

Volunteer Tamala Sammons said she saw the idea and thought "Gosh that would be really neat for us and involve the local artists, and everybody just rallied!”

44 birdhouses are now up for auction here, and every one of them was painted by a Pueblo local artist.

Lisa Bailey is just one of the artists, but she has been donating her art to the center for the past six years.

“You can paint. What are you going to do with it? So giving a piece of my art into the community is like being remembered!”

The center has a backlog of people in need of their services, so they are hoping to use this money to expand.

