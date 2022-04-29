Autism Awareness Month: Pueblo father breaking barriers with exercise program for autistic kids

PUEBLO WEST — As we mark Autism Awareness Month, one Pueblo father hopes to empower kids and their families with a one-of-a-kind exercise program.

Kevin Blunt created "Autism Mana Crossfit Class" two years ago for autistic and special needs children.

"With a program like this, we're able to work with kids individually, give them an exercise outlet, and it's non-judgmental and all inclusive," said Blunt.

Classes are offered free of charge every Saturday (April 23-June 25) between 9:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m. at Fit Fast Strong Crossfit located at 91 Silicon Dr. Pueblo West, Colorado 81007.

For more information on enrollment, and sponsorship visit either their Facebook Page or email autismmana@gmail.com

