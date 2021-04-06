Authorities conclude investigation at Boulder King Sooopers; store remains closed to the public

BOULDER, Colo. — Authorities have finished up their investigation at the Boulder King Soopers and handed the scene back over to the company, Boulder police announced Monday. The store remains closed to the public.

The Table Mesa Road King Soopers was the scene of a mass shooting on March 22. Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in the grocery store shooting.

Many of the victims have been laid to rest, including Officer Eric Talley, who was remembered as a loving son, husband and father to seven children.

It’s not clear when or if King Soopers will reopen. The company says it is offering mental health services to employees as well as emergency paid leave to employees directly affected by the shooting.

The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is currently charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder but is likely to face more charges, according to prosecutors. He is expected to next return to court May 25 for a status conference.

Boulder Police Department Chief Maris Herold said the suspect had two firearms on his person when he arrived at the King Soopers — a semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 pistol and 9mm handgun. Police do not believe the latter was used, she said.

Herold said 26 law enforcement agencies have been working around the clock to investigate the mass shooting and determine a timeline. A motive has not been determined.

