COLORADO SPRINGS — Austin Bluffs Parkway has reopened after it was closed down due to a standoff in the area. The standoff ended around 10 A.M. when the suspect surrendered to the police.

The call for the incident came in around 7:10 A.M.

This is a developing story.

