Austin Bluffs Parkway opened following a significant accident Thursday, two people hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Major Crash Team was on the scene of a traffic accident at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street Thursday evening.

The CSPD Major Crash Team Unit had the road closed for several hours in both directions, investigating the accident that occurred around 3:15 p.m.

According to the department, the accident appears to have involved a red car that was traveling westbound looking to make a left-hand turn. Police say an accident occurred at the intersection involving the car and motorcycle that was driving eastbound. At this time, there are limited details as if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which is under investigation.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after the crash happened.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with injuries at Austin Bluffs and Beverly St.



All of Eastbound Austin Bluffs is shut down at Beverly St. Please avoid the area as first responders work. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 26, 2023

Both the rider and driver were taken to the hospital. The motorcycle rider is said to have life-threatening injuries.



____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.