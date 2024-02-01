Austin Bluffs Open Space trailhead to see a facelift, closure begins Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will begin formalizing an official trailhead at Austin Bluffs Open Space to improve parking efficiency and provide a safe recreational experience.

The current informal lot north of the University of Colorado Springs on North Nevada Avenue has been used for years to access Pulpit Rock and Austin Bluffs Open Space.

Phase one, set to begin on Monday, includes earthwork to create a level gravel parking area for more than 50 spaces, installation of a trail map, kiosk, and other amenities.

Phase two of construction will include a paved parking lot with a total of 100 parking stalls, a trailhead plaza, and drainage improvements depending on if funding is available for the project, according to the city. The current lot will be closed beginning on Monday, February 5.

A portion of the regional trail will also be closed during the project. Weather permitting, the lot will be open to the public by the end of the month and the remaining work will wrap up by April.

During the closure, access to the open space is available for another informal trailhead parking area located just down the road at 6411 North Nevada Avenue.

