Aurora police searching for suspect in Friday morning deadly hit-and-run-crash

AURORA, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday morning is on the run, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, an Aurora police officer stopped a car at E Colfax Avenue and Ivanton Street for not having license plates. The officer walked up to the 2008 Hyundai when the driver pulled away and started driving west on Colfax, Aurora police told Denver7.

The driver ran through a red light and hit a pedestrian crossing Colfax. The person behind the wheel continued driving west after hitting the person in the road.

The officer involved in the traffic stop saw the driver hit something on Havana Street. When he got closer, he found the pedestrian was killed in the crash.

The county coroner's office will release the name of the person who died once the family has been notified, Aurora police told Denver7.

The car involved was found nearby, according to Aurora police, but officers said the driver has not been identified.

#APDTrafficAlert: All lanes of traffic at Colfax and Havana are closed due to a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The vehicle was located nearby but the driver has not been identified.



Anyone who may have information on what happened or where the driver is can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous, Aurora police said.

APD's Traffic Investigations Unit continues to investigate the deadly hit-and-run.

All lanes of traffic at the intersection of E Colfax Avenue and Havana Street were closed right after the crash for a little less than four hours. They have since reopened.

Drivers tried to go "through the business parking lots trying to get around the closure of Colfax and Havana. Side roads are a better option. Also, expect delays for the 105 Havana bus and the 15 and 15L Colfax bus," Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said around 6:30 a.m. Friday.