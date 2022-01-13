Aurora police searching for missing woman last seen on Dec. 28

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Aurora woman.

Lisa Marino-Dorsey, 58, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2021, at her home in the 3500 block of South Kittredge Street in Aurora. She was reported missing on Jan. 3, 2022, according to Agent Matthew Longshore, public information officer with the Aurora Police Department.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have attempted to locate Lisa but have been unsuccessful.

Agent Longshore says Lisa left her home without her cell phone or belongings. She has not communicated with anyone since Dec. 28.

Lisa is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair.

Authorities believe Lisa could have been in the Colorado Springs-area at the time of her disappearance on or around Jan. 3, according to Agent Longshore.

She is believed to have been driving a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage, which has been recovered and seized by the Major Crimes Unit.

Aurora Police Department This is a stock photo of a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage.

"We are concerned for Lisa’s safety but are hopeful that someone has information that could assist us with locating her," Agent Longshore said in a press release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 303-739-6523. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.