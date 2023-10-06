Aurora officials capture culprit responsible for multi-day crime spree — a 400-pound pig named Fred

AURORA, Colo. — A multi-day crime spree in Aurora has come to an end after officials tracked down the culprit — a 400-pound pig named Fred.

"It took a look a lot of puzzle pieces getting put together before we could finally solve the problem," said Augusta Allen, field supervisor for Aurora Animal Services.

Aurora Animal Services and the Aurora Police Department received several calls over the past two weeks about traffic disturbances and damage done to properties.

"We responded out a few times," said Allen. "The first couple of times, we were unable to find what was causing the problems."

After a few days, officials were able to capture the pig, which they named Fred, and put an end to his crime spree.

"We finally found him and got him," said Allen. "Took about eight people to capture him."

City of Aurora

Fred has been at the Aurora Animal Shelter since Sept. 27. His owner has not come forward.

"He’s very sweet, very loving, loves the attention," said Allen.

It is believed someone abandoned Fred after he got too big and they were unsure what to do with him.

"I hope he gets to a place that’s a good home where he can stretch his legs," said Allen.

Pigs are not allowed on the majority of residential properties in Aurora, along with other traditional livestock animals, according to Allen. Fred's perfect forever home would need to be a farm or other appropriate place.

Fred is posted on the Aurora Animal Shelter's website under Lost & Found animals.