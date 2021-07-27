Aurora officers accused of pistol-whipping, choking suspect during arrest, according to affidavits

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer struck a man with his gun several times, threatened to kill him, and choked him during an arrest in which the suspect appeared to comply with commands by law enforcement, according to arrest affidavits released in the excessive use of force case Tuesday.

Aurora Ofc. John Raymond Haubert turned himself in Monday evening, posted bond, and was released after arrest warrants were issued for him and Ofc. Francine Ann Martinez earlier in the afternoon. Martinez is not in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Aurora Police Department

Haubert, 39, is facing four felony charges including criminal attempt of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault with strangulation, as well as felony menacing. He also faces two misdemeanor charges including first-degree official misconduct and official oppression. He does not have any formal disciplinary history and is currently on administrative leave without pay, according to the Aurora Police Department. He’s been with the department for three years. Read his arrest affidavit here.

Martinez, 40, faces changes of duty to report use of force by a peace officer and duty to intervene. She has been with the APD for six years and is on administrative leave with pay, according to the APD. Read her arrest affidavit here.

Aurora Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson said she will hold a press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. and will release more details on the incident and the body worn camera footage. Denver7 will stream this live on our website, social media and streaming apps.

The charges stem from an arrest on July 23 around 2:16 p.m. at 3138 S. Parker Road, according to the affidavits.

The documents show Haubert and Martinez were responding to a call for trespassing when they encountered three suspects: ​​Kyle Maurice Vinson, 29; Calvin Stevenson, 45; and Anthony Savano, 41, all who had active warrants, with Vinson having an active felony warrant stemming from a domestic violence-related incident.

While police attempted to arrest all three, Stevenson and Savano ran away from the scene, the affidavits state, but Vinson was stopped by Haubert, who placed his left hand on the man’s chest and pushed him to the ground, telling him to get down.

Arresting documents state Haubert withdrew his gun and told Vinson to roll over on his stomach several times.

At this time, according to the affidavits, Vinson’s hands were up with his palms facing Haubert. The affidavits state Vinson had not put any sort of resistance up to that point.

Vinson then reportedly told Haubert not to shoot him as the officer once again told the man to get on his stomach. Documents show Vinson obeyed commands to roll over his stomach but Haubert continued to point his gun at Vinson while telling the man to put his hands out in front of him several times.

The affidavits state the officer positioned himself near Vinson’s head, then grabbed Vinson’s neck and pointed his pistol at the man’s head.

Haubert told Vinson to put his hands all the way out while pushing Vinson’s head into the ground and pressing the muzzle of his weapon into the back of Vinson’s head. Vinson complied.

“It does not appear… from the body camera video that Mr. Vinson had used any force against Officer Haubert or Officer Martinez. Officer Haubert continued to press his pistol against Vinson’s head despite Mr. Vinson’s compliance,” the document reads.

The affidavits goes on to state Martinez attempted to place Vinson in handcuffs, which he allegedly resisted, and was told by her to “stop.”

As that was going on, Haubert continued to push his gun into Vinson’s head and told him to “stop fighting.”

Vinson reportedly told the officers he did not have an arrest warrant while Haubert was in a mounted position on top of the man’s waist area.

The affidavits then state Haubert told Vinson to get on his face and roll over while still on top of Vinson, pointing a gun at him and later grabbing him by the neck and throat.

The arresting documents show Vinson was struck by Haubert several times as he kept him on the ground.

The affidavits claim Vinson repeatedly yelled to Haubert, “You’re killing me!” as visible injuries and blood could be seen on Vinson’s head while Haubert told Vinson to get over on his face.

Vinson’s voice was becoming hoarse and according to the affidavits, it appeared he was having trouble speaking. Haubert told him to stop moving and Vinson grabbed onto Haubert’s hand that was around his neck. The affidavits said it appeared Vinson was losing consciousness as his eyes started to close and he started to cry. Haubert again told him to stop fighting.

About 39 seconds after Haubert first began to strangle Vinson, Haubert removed his hand and Vinson said, “Don’t shoot me please” and said “Don’t hurt me” twice, according to the affidavits. As Vinson started to lift his upper body off the ground, Haubert pushed him back down and told him to “Stop fighting.”

Both Haubert and Martinez appear to roll Vinson onto his left side and Haubert again told Vinson to stop fighting, to which Vinson replied that he hadn’t done anything, “Don’t hurt me bro” and “Don’t shoot me please,” according to the affidavits. Haubert responded, “Grab my gun again (and) I will shoot you.”

Vinson managed to get to his feet and the body camera video then shows Haubert grab Vinson by the neck and force him backwards to the ground, at which point the officer’s body-worn camera dislodged, according to the affidavits. Martinez appeared to grab Vinson’s shoulders and upper torso to keep him on the ground.

“Officer Haubert pushed Mr. Vinson down so quickly, that within the same second, Officer Martinez’s body worn camera recorded Mr. Vinson on his back with Officer Haubert’s hand around Mr. Vinson’s throat,” the affidavits state.

The affidavits also state that Haubert can be heard telling Vinson, “If you move, I will shoot you” while squeezing Vinson’s throat.

“Mr. Vinson was not striking, punching, or kicking Officer Haubert. It did not appear … that Mr. Vinson made any life-threatening actions toward Officer Haubert or Officer Martinez,” according to the affidavits, which state several times the suspect did not attempt to fight back. Vinson also never appeared armed, according to the affidavits.

Haubert sat on top of Vinson and as two other officers — Officer Michael Dieck and Officer Edward Brooks — arrived on the scene, holstered his pistol, according to the affidavits.

Dieck approached the trio and after Martinez and Haubert rolled Vinson onto his side, Dieck deployed his Taser, which struck Vinson in his right thigh area. Vinson then rolled onto his stomach. Brooks controlled Vinson’s left hand and arm, according to the affidavits. Vinson repeated a few times that he could not breathe. Brooks instructed him to stop fighting and put his wrists in handcuffs.

The officers then called for medical assistance for Vinson.

The affiant for the affidavits, a detective with APD’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit, stated that he tried to interview Haubert and Martinez, but was told they wouldn’t make any statements until they had talked with their attorneys.

Body camera footage from a sergeant showed him asking Haubert whose blood was on Haubert’s gun. Haubert responded, “Should be all his (Vinson), all that blood on him is from me f****** pistol-whipping him,” according to the affidavits. Haubert told the sergeant that Vinson had tried to grab his gun “at the end” and “I was going to shoot him, but I didn’t know if I had a round in it or not,” according to the affidavits.

On another sergeant’s body camera, Haubert is heard saying, “I was wailing the f*** out of him.”

The affiant for the affidavits and Aurora Sgt. Jeffrey Longnecker interviewed Dieck and Brooks, who were not present when Haubert was striking and strangling Vinson, according to the affidavits.

They also tried to interview Vinson at the Aurora Detention Center for his felony warrant, and he said he wanted an attorney before being questioned. He said he thought authorities wanted to speak with him because he “was beat up for no reason,” and that “they didn’t even tell me I had a warrant and they just attacked me because the other guys ran away,” according to the affidavits.

When asked if he had any injuries they could photograph, Vinson said his injuries were on his chest and were “all from a pistol,” according to the affidavits. He agreed to have photos taken.

At this time, the affiantnoticed Vinson’s right eye was half swollen shut and bruised, he had a bruise and cut on his forehead, a small bruise and cut near the middle of his forehead, a bruise near his hairline, bruising and a cut on the back of his head, stitches on top of his head to close a 2-inch wound, and bruising on his upper chest near but not on his neck, according to the affidavits. His neck was covered in black ink tattoos, so it was difficult to tell if his neck was bruised or not.

This is a developing story and will be updated.