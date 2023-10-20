Aurora family shares 'incredibly frustrating' experience with proposed oil and gas fracking site

AURORA, Colo. — A family in Aurora is voicing their objections about a proposed plan from an oil and gas company to frack in their neighborhood — and they're not alone.

The quiet Aurora neighborhood, with sweeping mountain views and great schools, seemed like the ideal place for Colin Westerfield and Aryn Anderson to make a home with their 5-year-old daughter, 18-month-old son and cat Beans.

"We wanted to live in the pristine nature, we wanted good air quality, we wanted a safe place to raise our children,” Anderson said. “Having lived here for most of my life, I had no idea that Colorado was so deeply involved in oil and gas.”

Cameron Duckworth, Denver7 The mountain views from Westerfield and Anderson's neighborhood made them believe their natural surroundings would be protected. But oil and gas development proposed nearby has them worried.

But recently, their family and many others in their neighborhood have gone through a crash course in what it’s like to learn about and try to oppose proposed oil and gas drilling.

"We were contacted by a realtor about a year and a half ago interested in leasing our mineral rights. He did not mention fracking, he did not mention it was going to be underneath our homes,” Anderson said.

Since then, Westerfield said the process of staying informed about the proposal by Civitas' subsidiary Crestone, has been very confusing.

"We've reached out to our oil and gas manager for the city of Aurora, city council members, the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners, our HOA,” Westerfield said.

But even still, “it's an uphill battle. Many people have told us even from the outset, this is going to happen, there's nothing you can do about it,” he said. “And that's incredibly frustrating.”

Many of their neighbors share that frustration. In a recent hearing held by Arapahoe County’s Board of County Commissioners, community members packed the room, sharing stories about their objections to the proposed fracking.

"All the way up our block ... which include conservatives, liberals, moderates, even people who've worked in oil and gas for decades, nobody wants the project to go forward,” Westerfield said.

Most of their concerns are tied to the proximity of the oil and gas project to homes and the Aurora Reservoir, the biggest freshwater source in the area and a space enjoyed by water sports enthusiasts.

"Why is this being proposed in a densely populated residential area? Under our kids' school? Under our home?” Westerfield asked.

To stay up to date on the proposed fracking, Westerfield and Anderson rely on a group created by their neighbors: Save the Aurora Reservoir.

Cameron Duckworth, Denver7 Communities near the proposed oil and gas development created the group Save the Aurora Reservoir to oppose the project.

"Average citizens are putting significant extra time into finding this out and giving information to their neighbors,” Anderson said.

But when it comes to hearing from local and state government or the company proposing the drilling, “the communication has been rather poor to non existent,” Westerfield said.

“It is very difficult,” Anderson said. “I don't even know how much power our elected officials have to stop it. They either don't have the power or they don't want to. Either way, it feels unacceptable to me, because what it seems like is the oil and gas companies are the ones that have the power here. We do not.”

With what they’ve learned so far, Westerfield worries “it can happen to any Coloradan. Anyone who's a resident or a homeowner, whether you are in rural Colorado, or like us, you're in a densely populated area with tens of thousands of people.”

"It's not just as simple as well, if this takes place, just go ahead and move somewhere else,” he said.

Cameron Duckworth, Denver7 Westerfield and Anderson's Aurora neighborhood is densely populated with families like theirs.

In the coming years, companies are proposing most new oil and gas development in populous areas on the Front Range. Coloradans will likely find themselves seeking information about those proposals and how they can make their voices heard. Denver7 reached out to the state agency in charge of overseeing those proposals, the Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC). Here’s how they answered our questions:

