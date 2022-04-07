Attempted burglary ends in fatal car crash, suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Wednesday night attempted burglary ended in an early morning fatal car crash Thursday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at approximately 11:52 p.m. on April 6, officers were dispatched to a reported attempted burglary of a home in the 1800 block of Whitman Road.

When officers arrived, they located a possible suspect vehicle but were unable to find cause for arrest.

Later on, at approximately 12:53 a.m. on April 7, the suspect returned to the residence and smashed a window and entered the occupied residence while in possession of a handgun.

The victim proceeded to flee on foot and later left in a vehicle.

Officers returned to the area and found the suspect's vehicle and a pursuit was started when the suspect attempted to evade officers.

Officers later terminated the pursuit and it was later found that the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 1900 block of S. Circle Drive.

Officers responded to the crash and found that the two occupants were ejected from the vehicle and were in the road.

The driver of the vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries but the passenger was found deceased on arrival.

The driver was taken into custody for multiple felony charges including 1st-degree Burglary and Vehicular Homicide.

The northeast ramp connecting Hancock Expressway to S. Circle Drive was closed while the investigation was ongoing.

