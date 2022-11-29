Atrevida Beer Co. to host Giving Tuesday event to give back to MOSAIC and LGBTQ+ Resource Center

Watch Now
Posted at 8:54 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 10:54:33-05

Atrevida Beer Company is hosting a giving Tuesday event to give back to the UCCS MOSAIC and LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Atrevida, located at 204 Mt View Lane, Suite 3.

For every pint purchased, Atrevida will donate $1 back to the MOSAIC and LGBTQ+ Resource Center. Ent Credit Union will also match the donations.

In a Facebook post, the company said it will offer happy hour pricing and non-alcoholic options for all patrons. The event is also accessible.

In addition to donations, Richard Fierro, one of the men who disarmed the shooter and helped save countless lives at Club Q, is being recognized at Atrevida.

Ent Credit Union will be presenting Fierro with an award, and Mayor Suthers will be in attendance to give his regards.
