At least one hospitalized after being hit by a car near S Circle Dr and Airport Rd

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, on Saturday, April 20 at 10:38 p.m., CSPD officers and the Sand Creek Division were sent to S Circle Dr and Winnepeg Dr to respond to a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon getting to the scene, members of AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department were giving medical treatment to the pedestrian before transporting them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Team was called to assume responsibility of the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police during the investigation.

According to CSPD, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.