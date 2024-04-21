Watch Now
At least one hospitalized after being hit by a car near S Circle Dr and Airport Rd

KOAA
Posted at 10:03 AM, Apr 21, 2024
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, on Saturday, April 20 at 10:38 p.m., CSPD officers and the Sand Creek Division were sent to S Circle Dr and Winnepeg Dr to respond to a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon getting to the scene, members of AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department were giving medical treatment to the pedestrian before transporting them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Team was called to assume responsibility of the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police during the investigation.

According to CSPD, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.
