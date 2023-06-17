At 19 years old, District 8 hired its youngest bus driver ever and former student

FOUNTAIN, Colo.— Tyson Decluette was hired as a school bus monitor after graduating high school in 2022. At 19, he started to drive.

"I love buses, I love everything about buses, my inner child is screaming," said Decluette.

Decluette is the youngest bus driver ever hired in the Fountain Fort Carson School District 8.

"He's such an inspiration and a morale booster to have somebody come up through the ranks," said D8's transportation director Robert Leach.

Decluette said he always had a love for riding school and city buses.

"A lot of people ask like how I'm able to do it especially at my age, I just say it feels natural to me," said Decluette.

He drives kids to and from school this summer.

"No matter what time of day it is, I always try to put a smile on their face," said Decluette.

Leach said the department is fully staffed for the summer session, thanks in part to Decluette.

"[He] really helps takes some of the pressure off the staff who have to cover when we're short drivers," said Leach.

Those 18 and older, with a commercial drivers license (CDL), can drive a school bus in Colorado.

Decluette said some parents have shown concern about his age.

"I get all of my kids to and from school safely and that is my number one thing," said Decluette.

Decluette said he always wanted to become a city public bus driver, but may stick to school buses for awhile.

"I feel really good about it, I just think that I'm making a difference," said Decluette.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.