Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Astros try to sweep 2-game series against the Rockies

Freeland named opening day starter for Colorado Rockies
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland works against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Freeland named opening day starter for Colorado Rockies
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 16:14:53-04

COLORADO — Houston Astros (8-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-20, fifth in the NL West)

Mexico City; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0, 2.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -213, Rockies +177; over/under is 16 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies play on Sunday for the second game of a two-game series. The Astros won the first, 12-4.

Colorado has a 5-9 record in home games and a 7-20 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Houston has a 4-10 record in road games and an 8-19 record overall. The Astros have a 7-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has five doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 2-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has three doubles and seven home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 12-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros: 2-8, .243 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App