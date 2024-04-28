Astros try to sweep 2-game series against the Rockies

COLORADO — Houston Astros (8-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-20, fifth in the NL West)

Mexico City; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0, 2.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -213, Rockies +177; over/under is 16 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies play on Sunday for the second game of a two-game series. The Astros won the first, 12-4.

Colorado has a 5-9 record in home games and a 7-20 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Houston has a 4-10 record in road games and an 8-19 record overall. The Astros have a 7-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has five doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 2-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has three doubles and seven home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 12-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros: 2-8, .243 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

