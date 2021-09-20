Assistant soccer coach at UCCS arrested for sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced they had arrested 25-year-old David Meyer for sexual assault.

The female victim told police that Meyer sexually assaulted her in 2015 after she met him at a party.

Police began the investigation in August 2021 and made the arrest on September 20.

Mr. Meyer is currently an assistant soccer coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) Men's Soccer Team and a full-time soccer coach with the Pride Soccer Club in Colorado Springs.

According to police, Mr. Meyer was not an employee with the Pride Soccer Club or UCCS in 2015.

When asked about the athletes and if there might be other victims, Lt. James Sokolik said "We are not concerned about the athletes, and there is no indication that there are any additional victims."

Mr. Meyer was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and was charged with Sexual Assault.

The Colorado Springs Police Department continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Colorado Springs Police Department's main number at 719-444-7000

