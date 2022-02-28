Assault investigation now being investigated as a homicide after victim dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide that was previously an assault investigation.

According to police, at approximately 6:43 p.m. on Feb. 2, a call came in reporting an assault at the 7-11 located at 503 South Nevada Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a man with serious injuries and he was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyrek Williams, was on the scene and was taken into custody for attempted murder in the first degree.

On Feb. 25, the victim died as a result of his injuries. The victim was later identified as 56-year-old Andrew Dominguez of Colorado Springs.

Dominguez's death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

This marks the 12th homicide investigation for the city of Colorado Springs in 2022, CSPD investigated 3 homicides at this time in 2021.

Williams is in the El Paso County Jail and additional charges are expected to be filed by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

This continues to be an active and open investigation, no other information was made available.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

