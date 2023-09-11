Aspiring firefighters march to honor 9/11, most not even born yet

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo Community College (PCC) students marched to represent the sacrifices first responders made on September 11, 2001.

Most of them weren't even born yet.

"If you share a goal with someone, past, present, future, obviously there's going to be some type of connection there so I'm just trying to feel that connect with them," said student Trevor Thomas.

These students climbed the equilivant of the 110 flights of stairs first responders climbed in the World Trade Center before the towers fell.

"Just keep going, they didn't stop so why should I stop right now," said Thomas as he climbed.

"Just honoring those real heroes, you know, keeping them alive in some sense," said student Jesenia Martinez.

Nearly 350 firefighters lost their lives on 9/11.

PCC students in fire science technology study the significance every year. "We have the next generation coming in and all of them eager to do the same thing; how can I help, what can I do to make a difference," said staff member John Webber.

"Just seeing all the history behind it and just the dedication those firefighters showed, it kind of just lights a fire inside me," said Thomas.

A ceremony started at 7:58, the same time the south tower collapsed 22 years ago. About 100 people gathered in the rain. "It brought a little bit of a somber tone to the event," said Pueblo firefighter Tim Trujillo.

Pueblo firefighters flew the American flag over the historic riverwalk. "[To] honor us for the day even though we weren't there, it's still part of the first responder family."

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.