Asian and Pacific Islander cultural event helps business owners network

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, several community members came together for a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage while allowing local business owners to network with each other.

There were several dances, songs, and other celebrations of culture from Hawaiians, New Zealanders, Indians, Tahitans, and many more.

"They are providing business here, we have dentists here, business owners, we have city leaders, so it's just beautiful to see that in this culture, we're really able to tap into different areas of the city and say hey, this culture is here in the city, and this culture is here to stay," says local business owner Terryjosiah Sharpe.

His company, Anthem Music Enterprises, will be holding another community event on March 24th for International Women's month.

