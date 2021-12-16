ASD20 responds to "Tik Tok" challenge promoting school violence

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, Academy School District 20 sent a letter to the community addressing a "Tik Tok" challenge that promoted school violence.

The "TikTok" challenge encouraged students to bring weapons to school on Dec. 17, 2021. The "Tik Tok" challenge did not specify the school district or any specific school.

The letter said in part:

"We are aware of this challenge and the Academy District 20 (ASD20) Security Team is keeping in close contact with our partners in law enforcement, as well as with other local school district security teams... We will remain vigilant, continuing to investigate any rumors and/or threats that may arise. If anything develops, we will communicate with our families immediately."

The district also asked parents to speak with their children about the "Tik Tok" challenge and to not post any threatening messages.

The district also reminded parents that participation in social media threats, on or off school grounds, could result in school discipline and/or criminal charges.

