ASD20 closes two schools due to potential "large-scale" protest

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Academy School District 20 announced that Chinook Trail Middle School would move to remote learning due to a "large-scale protest" that is potentially happening on Tuesday.

The district said that the Colorado Springs Police Department's Special Event Coordinator received a call about a permit to "conduct a peaceful protest at Chinook Trail Middle School tomorrow with approximately 1,600 protestors.”

The district said that after learning this news, they decided to move the students to online learning for that day, so that the protest would not disrupt their learning. They also decided to cancel the school day at Chinook Trail Elementary School since it's right next door to the middle school. They said they had to cancel the day because their "elementary schools can’t move to remote learning as seamlessly" as the upper schools.

Both schools are planning to return to in-person learning by Wednesday.

This comes as the district is conducting an investigation at Chinook Trail Middle School over allegations of teachers taping face masks to students' faces.

According to the district's statement, the first allegation was brought by a student on Friday, October 15. Then, over that weekend more allegations were posted on social media.

The district said they wrapped up more than 100 interviews on Friday, October 22, and are now analyzing statements. The district says they can't estimate when the investigation will be complete.

