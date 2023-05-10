"As long as she's alive, I don't think justice has been served," Lorson Ranch react to Stauch's sentence

COLORADO SPRINGS— People are organizing a candlelight vigil this Friday 5/12 in Gannon Stauch's honor. Organizers say to meet in Lorson Ranch, where Gannon was murdered.

People are welcome to meet at 7 p.m. on the corner of Lorson Boulevard and Wando Drive. The group will then walk to the nearby bridge to release lanterns. Candles and lanterns will be provided.

Many in the neighborhood have been showing their support for the family throughout the trial.

Letecia Stauch must serve two life sentences without parole.

People I spoke with in Lorson Ranch said they are feeling relieved, but some say they wish it was a harder punishment.

"As long as she's alive, I don't think justice has been served," said one resident James Steele.

Steele said he hasn't been following the trial as much as others in the neighborhood. "She shouldn't be allowed to breathe anymore in my opinion because he's no longer breathing."

One vigil organizer, Sydney Madsen, said Gannon got his justice.

"Sentencing has kind of been long overdue, it's been a roller coaster ride," said Madsen.

Madsen has been following the trial since day one. She said she's proud of the community coming together in support.

