Arvada Police responding to a small plane crash

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is responding to a small plane crash involving four people.

">June 7, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script

The crash happened in the area of Oberon and Carr.

Arvada Police report that four people have been taken to a local hospital to treat injuries, there are two adults and two juveniles.

The Arvada Police Public Information Officer will be addressing the incident shortly.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___





Update on the Drake Power Plant deconstruction CSU says their progress in the last couple of months has been significant. They say they've ensured crew safety and protected the surrounding area through the process. A follow up on demolition efforts at the Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.