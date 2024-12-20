Art Therapist Offers Guidance for Coping with Pregnancy Loss During the Holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — We can feel many different emotions during the holidays – and if you have lost a loved one, those emotions can be especially difficult to manage.

One group that is often not discussed during the holiday season is families that have lost a baby – one they were expecting to celebrate the holidays with.

News5 spoke with someone who helps people work through grief during the holiday season and has some advice.

"When it involves a baby, I think there's so many triggers to your loss. There are so many commercials about kids and Christmas, and all of that kind of stuff is just really overwhelming for people sometimes. They have a hard time, so being able to walk through that because there are a lot of people that don't understand – they're just not aware."

For Susan Jacobsen, it's a topic that hits home. She started her art therapy classes after her son was stillborn eight years ago.

"It's a very difficult time. We lost our son in October, so it was right before the holidays. Seeing other people with their kids – as much as you want to be happy for them – that can be really triggering and upsetting, just reminding you of what you don't have," she said.

Now she uses her experience with grief to help others.

She named her art therapy studio "Henry" after the son she lost. Ahead of the holidays, she shares her advice for those who have lost a child and are struggling this time of year, starting with self-care.

"If you feel like if you can't step out of traditions and parties, then really find some ways to connect with yourself and your baby. Honestly, if it helps you to light a candle for them, do that. If it helps you to do some journaling or artwork about them, do that. If it helps you to go for a walk and be in nature, do that. Really allow yourself to make some decisions around your time," she tells News5.

Susan also suggests having an exit plan for holiday parties and themed events in case you feel overwhelmed and need to leave.

"It's okay to take a step back and say, 'Next year, it might look different.'"

If you are experiencing a crisis, you can dial 9-8-8.

For more information on Henry's Art Therapy, click here.

Click here for the Colorado Springs Pregnancy & Newborn Loss Services.

For stillbirth and miscarriage bereavement support, click here.

