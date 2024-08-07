Watch Now
Art from incarcerated individuals to be displayed at the Fremont Center for Arts

CAÑON CITY, Colo — The Fremont Center for Arts (FCA) is partnering with the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) and Creative Arts Platform (CAP) to present "Art the Hard Way: Lightning Storms and the Meadow."

This is the seventh consecutive year the FCA has partnered with these organizations to showcase the incredible art of the incarcerated individuals located in the Administrative Maximum Penitentiary (ADX Supermax) at FCC Florence.

The art displayed this year will showcase the complex nature of confinement versus freedom, adversity, and hope.

The incarcerated artists will take viewers on a journey of the lows of confinement and the ability to keep progressing forward, looking for new opportunities.

All of the artwork was created in the past year and will be up for sale, although the names of the inmates will remain anonymous for security purposes.

The display will run through the end of August.
