Art by Black Artists: Poetry, Music, and Story Hour to Celebrate Black History in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Community members gathered at the Deerfield Hills Community Center to celebrate black history month with music, stories, and poetry.

The event started with a string quartet performing classical and modern music from black artists. Lil Miss Story Hour sang songs with the kids and read a couple of diverse books from black authors. And finally, poetry 719 hosted the black voices matter open mic.

The performances highlighted black artists in the community and included a workshop and a feature with Alpha the Musical.

"So, black history is American history. Sometimes we think they are separate. We learn about them separately in school. But black people and the history of enslavement, which is what we focus on, built America and a lot of our culture." said Ashley Cornelius the Co-Director of Poetry719.

Today events celebrate black arts, the black community, and the joy of simply being together to remember the past and look toward the future.

