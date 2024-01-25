Art and Community: Local seniors have the chance to show off their art to the world

FOUNTAIN — For more than two decades, a group of seniors in the Fountain Valley Senior Center have been meeting to paint and spend quality time together. Every Wednesday morning, the senior center smells like oil paint and sounds full of laughter.

"We just have one hell of a time here!," said Linda Macneil.

Instructor Anne Zesiger says the group focuses on providing a fun environment for seniors to come together, have great conversations, and form a family.

"This group has been meeting for several decades and painting right here at Fountain Valley," she said. "They love to paint, it's a skill that makes you feel good, it's relaxing, and there's the companionship".

From landscapes of Cottonwood Junction on Fort Carson to still-life portraits of wine bottles with Apache helicopters on them, the group says the joy comes from being with each other.

"No picture is the same. That's important," says Zesiger.

Academy Art and Frame routinely features local artists in their storefront, showcasing their work on the walls and ceiling. They say when they heard about the senior artwork, they immediately became interested.

"Giving chances to people that normally wouldn't get that chance in a big gallery is great. It's fun, and some of them are really quite talented," said Cas Foste with the store.

The Fountain Valley Senior Center Art Gallery is open through the end of January.

