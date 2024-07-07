Art and beauty flourish at weekend festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — It is nourishment for the soul. More 100 artists from all across the US, and at least one artist from Germany, are visiting Colorado Springs this weekend to share works of beauty and creativity with the community.

The Broadmoor Traditions Fine Arts Festivalfeatures works in a variety of media ranging from sculpture and ceramics, to jewelry, metal work, and painting. The two-day event is happening at the Colorado Springs School at 21 Broadmoor Avenue.

It's one of 10 fine arts festivals that make up the Colorado Art Weekend series, and the only such event in Southern Colorado.

Show director Darren Skanson said art collectors and enthusiasts will find many pieces to enjoy, including work from Peter Freischlag.

"Peter is right at the front of the show. He is one of the most visionary water colorists in the whole country. Right next to him, is Devin Rowe who is an amazing bronze sculptor, he has a full sized male buck deer here at the festival in bronze," Skanson said.

"And lastly we have an internationally recognized portrait painter. Her name is Judith Dickinson."

The festival is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7. Admission is free.

