Arrest warrant out for former Florence City Manager

FLORENCE — An arrest warrant has been issued for former Florence City Manager, Mike Patterson. The warrant was filed Nov. 3.

The warrant lists the following charges which all happened on Aug. 30 2021, the day before Patterson was terminated from his position.



Two counts of Stalking-emotional Distress (Class 5 Felony)

Sexual Contact - no consent (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

Providing alcohol to a minor (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

City Council voted to terminate Patterson back on August 31 during a Special Meeting. According to the meeting's record, all of the present six councilors and Mayor Fulton voted in favor of ousting Patterson. The record also said that Patterson would not be allowed onto any city property.

News 5 has not learned why Patterson was terminated.

This is a developing story

