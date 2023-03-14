Arrest warrant out for co-owner of roofing company after alleged theft from customers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The co-owner of a local roofing company has an active warrant out for his arrest after alleged theft from customers, according to a court affidavit.

Todd Halaburka, co-owner of Aspen Roofing and Exteriors in Colorado Springs, is facing two counts of crimes against at-risk persons, which is a class three felony. The arrest affidavit lists three victims had sent the business checks for work, including the replacement of a roof and gutters, but no contract was ever completed.

David Wolfrum started working part-time for the company in July 2022 as a sales contractor. He said his father, Richard Wolfrum, hired the company to repair his roof in August 2022. According to the affidavit, the company had not started the work by the end of August. The affidavit said Richard contacted the company and was told they were behind, but that they had pulled the permits to do the work.

"I was in contact with him, continually telling him I'm going to be with you through the end of this, that no matter what that means you're either going to get a new roof or we're going to finish this out. I think we're on the path right now to finish this out and get his money back," said David.

David said he left his position at the roofing company in September after his father passed unexpectedly. He said he and his sister Dawn tried contacting Aspen Roofing and Exteriors over 20 times about the unfinished work on their father's property, but got little to no answer.

"They would not give me any answers. The lady I talked to basically said, 'Oh, yeah, we have you scheduled for next week.' No, nothing happened," said Dawn Marsh, David's sister.

The affidavit reveals a bank account in the name of Aspen Roofing and Exteriors had a balance of $0.01 during the last half of November 2022. The affidavit said

there were two transactions at a home improvement store from August 2022 to November 2022. The affidavit said the rest of the charges were for restaurants, grocery stores, coffee houses, veterinary care, a bar, hair salons, wine, a tropical fish store, gas, and more.

The Secretary of State's Office confirmed the roofing company voluntarily closed its doors on March 7, 2023, but the Wolfrum family is still fighting for their money back.

"We just want the money back to my family. I want it back to my other customers so that there's no harm no foul. We'll just walk away," said David.

If you believe you are a victim of Aspen Roofing and Exteriors you can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

