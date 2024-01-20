Arrest papers allege former D70 teacher inappropriately touched student in locked classroom

PUEBLO COUNTY — Arrest papers allege a Pueblo County School District 70 art teacher had a month-long inappropriate relationship with a student inside his classroom at Skyview Middle School in Pueblo West.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested 48-year-old Russell Davis last week for sexual assault on a child. The arrest papers said Davis would invite the student to his classroom to engage in sexual contact, including kissing and inappropriate touching while the door was locked. The affidavit said Davis would tell the student not to tell anyone about the things they did and to keep their relationship a secret.

The arrest documents said the relationship started at the end of last year and the sheriff's office launched an investigation in November after an apparent friend of the student made an online tip to the FBI.

Documents said Davis and the student communicated through a Google document and Facebook Messenger, sometimes discussing explicit sexual conduct. According to the arrest affidavit, Davis told the student he wanted to perform oral sex on them after chess club in his classroom. The document said Davis would often give gifts to the student and the two would attend school basketball games together.

Davis reportedly told police that he and the student had a friendly relationship and said nothing happened between them except for a hug. The arrest papers said Davis told detectives he attended one of the student's club soccer games on a Saturday.

The document said a counselor was reportedly notified during the previous school year that the student and Davis were spending too much time together. It is unclear if the counselor reported anything to authorities.

District 70 said Davis was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 28 and announced he was fired on Dec. 19 after a permanent restraining order was placed to prevent any contact with the alleged victim and the juvenile's mother.

Detectives arrested Davis at his home in Pueblo on Jan. 12 for the following:



sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

unlawful sexual contact

internet luring of a child

enticement of a child

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.