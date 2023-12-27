Arrest made in an overnight fire at a car wash on North Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire inside a car wash at 2790 North Powers Boulevard in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

There were no injuries to report as a result of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The nature of this fire is suspicious as the Colorado Springs Police Department investigators and the Colorado Springs Fire Department Arson Investigation team worked cooperatively to identify a suspect connected to the fire.

Both agencies said Adam Snyder has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the fire. It is unclear what charges Snyder is facing at this time.

