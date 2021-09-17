Around Town this weekend: Sept. 17 - 19

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As our community starts to return to normal, here are some things you and your friends and family can do this weekend in southern Colorado and throughout the state.

93rd Annual Florence Pioneer Days

An annual celebration is back in Florence after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. It's the 93rd Florence Pioneer Days happening Friday and Saturday, September 17-18.

The main event on Saturday is a parade celebration happening downtown. The parade begins at 10 a.m. After enjoying the show, there will be food vendors, music, and food trucks along Pikes Peak Avenue.

Pikes Peak Mission-To-Zero Fundraiser

Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center is partnering with the combat veterans motorcycle association for its third annual "Pikes Peak Mission-To-Zero Fundraiser," which aims to help to end veteran suicide. The poker run kicks off Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony in Green Mountain Falls. All proceeds will benefit Mount Carmel. Last year about a hundred veterans took part in the ride.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Military Appreciation Week

This weekend all active-duty military, veterans, and retired military, as well as their families, can receive 50 percent off tickets for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The special deal runs until Sunday, Sept. 19. Timed entry e-tickets are required, and must be purchased in advance.

21st Annual Cemetery Walk in Cripple Creek

If you're looking for a little haunted history, the 21st Annual Cemetery walk in Cripple Creek is happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from Sunday at 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours leave the Cripple Creek District museum every half hour on the historic trolley. It cost ten dollars per person.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum: 85th Birthday Celebration of Al Oerter

This weekend the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is celebrating the 85th Birthday of Olympic icon, Al Oerter. He was a champion in the discus throw and was the first athlete to win the same Olympic event four times in a row and the first athlete to set four consecutive Olympic records. In addition to being an Olympian, he was also an artist and humanitarian. On Sunday, Sept. 19, visitors can create art inspired by his paintings and use sports equipment. The special event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Special Olympics Colorado: Plane-Pull Fundraiser

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Special Olympics Colorado will host the first Plane-Pull Fundraiser in Colorado Springs. This is happening at the National Museum of World War II Aviation. The fundraiser involves different teams that will pull the historic 25,000 pound Catalina Aircraft 15 feet across the tarmac. Whoever can do it the fastest gets a trophy. All the money raised will go to Special Olympics Colorado.

