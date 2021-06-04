Around Town this weekend: June 4-6

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As our community starts to return to normal, here are some things you and your friends and family can do this weekend in southern Colorado and throughout the state.

Go out and fish – for free

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting you to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 5 and 6. This weekend, residents and non-residents can get outside and take advantage of the amazing fishing opportunities in Colorado. To learn more about this event and to find resources for fishing head here.

First Fridays

First Fridays are back this week, and there's a brand new Art on the Streets exhibit. As usual, it is free and open to the public. First Friday Downtown features new art, live music, and special events on the first Friday of every month from 5-9 p.m. at dozens of galleries, retailers and nonprofits throughout Downtown Colorado Springs. Some of the highlights for June include a new venue. First Fridays relocated downtown to 121 E. Boulder St.

Manitou Music Foundation Deck Festival

Concerts and festivals are back! The Manitou Music Foundation Deck festival will be happening Saturday, June 5. Unlike other festivals, this festival will take place in three different locations with three different bands, whose genres include indy-folk and bluegrass. Those bands and their times and locations are listed below. You can find more info here.

Wood Belly at Trails End, 2:30-4:00pm

Banschee Tree at Lulu's, 4:45-6:15pm

RSD3 at Buffalo Lodge, 7:00-8:30pm,

Farmers Markets are back!

On Saturday, "The Farmers Market in the Forest" is happening in Black Forest. It will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

In addition to food trucks and vendors, some new things to look out for at the market include a DIY Faery Garden and musician Kevin Kuonen from Manitou Springs.

For more information on the market click here.

Hike for a good cause

This Saturday join the annual Hike to End Hunger to help raise awareness of hunger in Colorado. Nearly 1 in 3 Coloradans (29%) struggle with hunger and do not always have enough money to buy food. Joining the Hike to End Hunger helps raise awareness about hunger in our state and the funds help to end hunger. Registration is free, but there is a suggested donation of $10 per hiker. Learn more and register today.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter