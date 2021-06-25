Around Town this Weekend: June 25-27

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As our community starts to return to normal, here are some things you and your friends and family can do this weekend in southern Colorado and throughout the state.

99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The race into the clouds is this weekend! There will be 56 drivers competing, coming from eight different countries and over a dozen states.

The only thing fans won't enjoy is Fan Fest due to the time frame between finding out spectators were allowed and the date of the big race.

However, fans can scope out their favorites to win and enjoy the 99th edition of this long-time tradition. This list of the PPIHC Official 2021 Run Order can be found here.

Hot Rod Nationals

Pueblo is going to be rumbling this weekend! The National Street Rod Association is at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Like so many other things, the pandemic put the event on pause last year. The Hot Rod event is happening from Friday - Sunday. You can find more info here.

Denver PrideFest!

IT’S DENVER PRIDE!!! Celebrate Pride with in-person and virtual events taking place throughout the weekend. The Denver Pride Parade is going to be virtual again this year and there will be plenty of chances to watch it. For more information click here.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter