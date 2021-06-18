Around Town this weekend: June 18-20

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As our community starts to return to normal, here are some things you and your friends and family can do this weekend in southern Colorado and throughout the state.

Father's Day Free Admission!

This Sunday the Pikes Peak region wants to thank all of the dads weekend for Father's Day by offering free admission at several southern Colorado Attractions.

This includes Pikes Peak, the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.

Juneteenth Festival: Colorado Springs

In Colorado Springs, the Juneteenth Festival will be held at America the Beautiful Park all weekend, from Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20.

According to the festival's website, the Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival is the biggest celebration of inclusion to ever be held at America the Beautiful Park. The mission of the festival is "to bring together people from every background and community for a time of celebration, music, and family fun."

Over three days, the festival will feature concerts, a step show, a car show, a fashion show, a 5k run, and games and activities for all ages.

Entrance to the festival is free and opens to the public at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18. More information including a schedule, where to park, and how to get involved can be found here: COS Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth Festival: Pueblo

In Pueblo, a Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at Bessemer Park.

The celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. Visitors can visit booths, food vendors, and participate in activities for all ages. The event will also have a vaccination site.

Find more information on the Pueblo Juneteenth celebration here: Juneteenth Organization of Pueblo

The Oldest Whitewater Festival

If you and the family are willing to drive a little bit, you can head to beautiful Salida just in time for the 72nd FIBark Festival.

It's considered the nation's oldest whitewater festival and has been celebrated every June since 1949. FIBArk stands for "First in Boating on the Arkansas," referring to the Arkansas River.

There will be plenty of events, both on land and on the water including rafting races, running races, and biking races. There is also a Hooligan rafting race, where participants can dress up in costume and race in "anything that floats." For those not participating in the races, there will also be plenty of live music to enjoy from local Colorado bands

2021 Pikes Peak Celtic Festival

It may be summer, but don't be surprised if you see some kilts and bagpipes walking through the streets.

The 2021 Pikes Peak Celtic festival is being held this weekend from June 18-20 at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry.

There will be all sorts of Celtic fun and activities to enjoy, where you can hear the call of the Clans, the tunes of the pipes, and the rhythm of the dancers!

