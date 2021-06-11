Around Town this weekend: June 11-13

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As our community starts to return to normal, here are some things you and your friends and family can do this weekend in southern Colorado and throughout the state.

Beers, Bonnets, and Brews!

History and modern times will collide at the Rock Ledge Ranch for the "Beards, Bonnets & Brews Festival." It's happening Saturday, June 12 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. There will be plenty of options for brews with 30 local breweries and distilleries participating in the event.

Guests will also get to play games from the 1800s and watch as Colorado Springs' history comes to life with actors playing historic roles. There will also be live music from a variety of local bands, and a competition for the best beard and best bonnet.

Hill Climb Kick-off event

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb isn't until June 27, but there will be a kick-off event this weekend.

It's on Sunday, June 13 at the Gold Hill Mesa Community center from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m, it's also free and open to the public.

Eight race cars will be on display with drivers signing autographs. Visitors will also be able to enjoy music, beer and wine, food vendors, giveaways, kids activities, and more!

Oskar Blue's Comedy Night

If you're looking for a laugh this weekend, Oskar Blue's comedy night is back. It'll happen every Sunday, seating starts at 6 p.m. with the shows starting at 6:30 p.m.

Each week they'll host some of Colorado's best acts, along with comics seen on Comedy Central, Conan, and much more,

Even better the show is free! Seating is first come first serve, but Free Reservations are available through Eventbrite.

Westside Garden Party

If you would like to shop for a good cause, be sure to check out the Westside Garden Party and Flea market this Saturday, June 12 in Colorado Springs.

The outdoor market will be filled with local vendors selling a delightful variety of finds, such as handmade jewelry, antiques and collectibles, bespoke home decor, gifts, and other random treasures.

Customers will also get 15% off their purchases in exchange for a contribution to Westside Cares

This is what they currently need:



Small Spaghetti sauce (15 oz)

Family Size Juice

Bottled water

Small Peanut Butter Jars

Individual Size Pudding + Jello

Wet Wipes

Snacks: Nuts, Small Bags of Chips, Cookies, Fruit Snacks

Dog Food

Deodorant

Westside CARES provides many services to the community, including: Food Pantries / The Lord’s Dinner Financial Assistance Medical Assistance Special Seasonal Programs Referrals

