Around Town this Spring Break Week

SOUTHERN COLORADO — While some use the opportunity of a week off to go to the beach, the mountains, or travel to a new place, there's still plenty to do in the upcoming week for those who want a more local break from the routine.

Marvel at some exotic animals

They Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo zoos are always a good choice, especially if you or your kids love animals. Stroll down the boulevards of the zoos to check out giraffes, lions, leopards and more.

And if you're in Pueblo, you're in luck, the Pueblo Zoo is offering tickets with a 50% discount on Wednesday, March 23.

Keep your education going with some trips to museums

There's no shortage of excellent museums around Southern Colorado, and it's a fun way to keep learning outside of the classroom.

In Colorado Springs, a non-exhaustive list includes:

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum

The Pioneer Museum

The Penrose Heritage Museum

The ProRodee Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy

The Space Foundation Headquarters and Discovery Center

The Old Colorado City History Center Museum

The Western Museum of Mining and Industry

The Manitou Cliff Dwellings

The Miramont Castle Museum

In Pueblo and farther south, a non-exhaustive list includes:

The Pueblo Heritage Museum

El Pueblo History Museum

Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center

The Florence Pioneer Museum

The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum

The Buell Children's Museum

The Steelworks Center of the West

The Museum of Colorado Prisons

The Pueblo Railway Museum

Enjoy the fresh air and some great views

Southern Colorado, of course, has no shortage of incredible places to explore outdoors. While the weather may not always be cooperative, here are some ideas if you're trying to get outside the house and into nature.

Dinosaur National Monument, where your kids can see nearly 1,500 dinosaur bones and explore trails

Great Sand Dunes National Park, where you can have your own 'beach' adventure, with a lot less saltwater

Take a trip out to Eleven Mile State Park and enjoy some incredible views

Head into the mountains and check out Mueller State Park

It's impossible to gloss over Garden of the Gods Park, and a walk through it will never get old

Make your way out the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park and enjoy the majesty of the canyon and the Arkansas River

